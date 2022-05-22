ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Martyrdom of Kashmiri leaders Mirwaiz Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone observed

Recorder Report 22 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government and people of Pakistan observed the anniversary of martyrdom of Kashmiri leaders Shaheed Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Shaheed Abdul Ghani Lone on Saturday.

Glowing tribute was paid to Shaheed Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Shaheed Abdul Ghani Lone who were martyred by Indian Occupation Forces on 21 May 1990 and 21 May 2002 respectively. Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) also commemorated the significant contributions of these iconic Kashmiri leaders to the struggle for self-determination, on their death anniversaries.

“On this somber day, we also remember the sacrifice of the victims of Hawal massacre in which 70 innocent Kashmiris carrying the coffin of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq were indiscriminately fired upon and martyred by the Indian Occupation Forces,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IIOJK government of pakistan people of Pakistan martyrdom of Kashmiri leaders Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq Abdul Ghani Lone

Comments

1000 characters

Martyrdom of Kashmiri leaders Mirwaiz Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone observed

Appointment of Punjab Governor: Alvi asks PM to ‘reconsider’ his advice

Failure to hold intraparty polls: ECP issues show-cause notice to PM

US, S Korea sign pact on supply chains, economic ties

Land record scam: PTI leader Mazari arrested in Islamabad

IHC orders her immediate release, probe into ‘illegal’ arrest

Indian govt trims tax on fuel to fight inflation

Chinese working in CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Sindh govt, Chinese team agree to evolve foolproof security plan

Relationship is based on mutual respect: Aurangzeb

‘Iron brotherhood’ resolve reiterated

Categorisation: SECP implementing new regime for brokers

Read more stories