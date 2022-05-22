Martyrdom of Kashmiri leaders Mirwaiz Farooq, Abdul Ghani Lone observed

ISLAMABAD: The government and people of Pakistan observed the anniversary of martyrdom of Kashmiri leaders Shaheed Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Shaheed Abdul Ghani Lone on Saturday.

Glowing tribute was paid to Shaheed Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq and Shaheed Abdul Ghani Lone who were martyred by Indian Occupation Forces on 21 May 1990 and 21 May 2002 respectively. Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) also commemorated the significant contributions of these iconic Kashmiri leaders to the struggle for self-determination, on their death anniversaries.

“On this somber day, we also remember the sacrifice of the victims of Hawal massacre in which 70 innocent Kashmiris carrying the coffin of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq were indiscriminately fired upon and martyred by the Indian Occupation Forces,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

