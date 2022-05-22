Qatari FM says Iran open for a compromise on nuclear file

DOHA: Qatar’s foreign minister said on Saturday in remarks cited by al Jazeera TV that the Iranian leadership expressed readiness for a compromise regarding “the Iranian nuclear file”, referring to ongoing talks over reviving the nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

The Qatari-based TV quoted Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani as saying that reaching common ground will boost stability in the Gulf region and help oil markets.

“Pumping additional quantities of Iranian oil to the market will help stabilize crude prices and reduce inflation,” the minister said. On Friday, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, expressed optimism that an agreement between the United States and Iran could be achieved, voicing readiness to help in the matter.