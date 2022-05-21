‘Immediate’ elections: IK steps up pressure

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has reiterated his demand from the present government to immediately dissolve the assemblies and announce the date of fresh elections.

Addressing a public gathering in Multan Friday, Imran Khan said that his political party wants election date and dissolution of assemblies at the earliest.

Khan said that he has summoned PTI’s core committee session in Peshawar on Sunday and the announcement regarding the Islamabad march will be made between May 25 to 29.

The Islamabad march will be started to demand the dissolution of the assemblies and the schedule of fresh elections.

In his opening remarks, he thanked the Multan people for warmly welcoming him. He said that a revolution could not be successful without the participation of youth and women. He said that a revolution is coming in the country.

Imran Khan said that he received messages multiple times regarding life threats and asked to install a bullet-proof box during public addresses. He said that the firm belief in Allah Almighty makes people fearless.

The corrupt and coward rulers have spread fear among the nationals and bowed their heads before the United States, he said.

He slammed the political rivals and said that they tried their best to get NRO from the PTI government through long march, blackmailing, personal attacks and abusive remarks. Khan said that his political rivals just wanted to see their corruption cases pardoned.

The former prime minister said that he would not be running a political campaign against them now if he agreed to give NRO to the corrupt politicians.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif should be penalised for giving a false guarantee regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan. They hatched a conspiracy against the PTI government with others including Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman, he slammed.

He criticised that an under-secretary of the US had threatened the Pakistani envoy to remove Imran Khan if the country wants to be pardoned. “Pakistan does not need a pardon from anyone as it is an independent nation.”

He said that the nation has foiled the ‘conspiracy’ and the time has arrived to end the politics of the ruling families.

“These worshippers of money will never go against the US but Pakistanis will never accept the rulership of the United States and its slaves here.”

