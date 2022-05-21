MILGEM Class Corvette PNS Badr launched: Indigenization is at the forefront of national policy: PM

KARACHI: The Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while appreciating the performance of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) said it is very encouraging to see modern warships being built in Pakistan.

He was addressing at the launching ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvette PNS BADR held at the KS&EW on Friday.

The Prime Minister reiterated that indigenization is at the forefront of our national policy. He also highlighted that MILGEM Project will enable acquisition of much needed design and construction capability for future needs and export potential.

The newly launched corvette is equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors including surface to surface, surface to air missiles and anti-submarine weapons, which would significantly boost Pakistan Navy’s defensive and offensive capabilities. Contract for construction of four MILGEM Corvettes for PN was signed between DGMP and M/s ASFAT in 2018; wherein, two ships will be constructed at Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY), Turkey and other two ships at KS&EW, Pakistan. In this regard, 1st Ship of the Project, PNS BABUR was launched at Turkey in August 2021.

Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif expressed it a historic occasion as Ministry of Defense Production, Pakistan Navy, Karachi Shipyard and M/s ASFAT of Turkey had jointly supported construction of this state of the art platform.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his message on the occasion extended felicitation on timely completion of ongoing Pakistan-Turkey MILGEM project despite COVID pandemic. He highlighted that MILGEM project is manifestation of deep rooted historical ties and willingness to share of expertise in the Defense industry between the two brotherly countries.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, in his address underscored that Pakistan’s geographical position and current geo strategic environment demands building of a strong Navy to defend maritime interests.

“Our sea trade routes and vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) needs to be effectively safeguarded”, he said.

The Naval Chief underlined that PN MILGEM Ships will play an important role in catering operational needs of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier MD KS&EW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem in his welcome note highlighted that Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works is fully cognizant and aligned with goals set forth by Government and Pakistan Navy for pursuing self-reliance in naval shipbuilding sector. PN MILGEM corvette is a testimony of our

commitment to this national cause. The ceremony was also attended by Minister of National Defense Turkey and other high ranking government officials of Pakistan and Turkey, Pakistan Navy and KS&EW.

