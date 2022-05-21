PTI’s tenure: Price hike broke backbone of common man: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the price hike had broken the backbone of a common man during the four-year tenure of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with provincial legislators Jugnu Mohsin, Bilal Asghar Warriach and Moawia Azam on Friday.

He further said that a leader lacking concern for the people does not deserve to be a ruler and pointed out that the incumbent government has lessened public problems by decreasing flour prices.

“The 10-kg flour bag would be available at 490 rupees, instead of Rs 650, and steps are also being taken to reduce the prices of ghee and sugar. The focal point of our politics is service to humanity,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CM chaired a meeting to review flour supply in the province. Provincial legislators and PML-N leaders Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Chaudhary Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin and Atta Tarar, senior officials attended the meeting.

On the occasion, CM directed the relevant officials to ensure the supply of subsidized flour in every part of the province. While chairing another meeting, he reviewed the steps being taken for the prevention of dengue and cholera across Punjab.

He told the meeting that their first and foremost priority is to stop the spread of dengue and cholera in the province. He directed the concerned departments to deliver their duties proactively and no stone should be left unturned for the prevention of these diseases.

He further directed that committees should be constituted at the lower tiers so that the surveillance mechanism was improved. He warned the concerned departments to come into action, as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

While briefing the meeting, the Punjab Health Secretary said that there are 101 confirmed cases of dengue virus in Punjab. He further apprised that for the prevention of cholera, the process of chlorination and other proposals were reviewed.

Moreover, in a separate meeting, the CM Hamza pointed out that the government has reduced the price of a 10-kg flour bag by Rs 160 and the supply of government wheat to flour mills has started. “A foolproof mechanism has been devised to supply subsidized flour to the market.

The government would also decrease the prices of sugar and ghee, and in this connection, recommendations should be submitted without delay,” he added.

Meanwhile, the CM expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior politician Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali. In his condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

