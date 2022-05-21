Gold prices surge to record high

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday surged to a new record high on the local market, traders said. Up by Rs350, the precious metal was selling for a record high of Rs138700 per tola.

Prices of gold per 10 grams also soared to a historic rise of Rs118913, up by Rs300. On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1843 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs1570 per tola and Rs1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

