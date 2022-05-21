Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
21 May, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (May 20, 2022).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 0.82000 0.82686 0.82686 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.96071 0.87471 0.96071 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.50486 1.41129 1.50486 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.02557 1.95886 2.03314 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.70600 2.62986 2.74843 0.21950
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
