May 20, 2022
Markets

Russia to halt gas flows to Finland on Saturday, says Gasum

HELSINKI: Russia’s Gazprom has informed Finland that it will halt flows of natural gas from Saturday morning,...
Reuters 20 May, 2022

HELSINKI: Russia's Gazprom has informed Finland that it will halt flows of natural gas from Saturday morning, Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum said on Friday.

Gasum has refused to pay Gazprom Export in roubles as Russia has requested European countries to do.

"It is highly regrettable that natural gas supplies under our supply contract will now be halted," Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen said in a statement.

"However, we have been carefully preparing for this situation and provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the coming months," he said.

Ukraine will not reopen gas route until it controls pipeline system

The cut-off is scheduled to take place at 0400 GMT on May 21.

Gasum said it will continue to supply gas to Finnish customers from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline connecting Finland with Estonia.

Gasum had warned on Wednesday that Russia could cut off gas supplies due to the conflict over rouble payments.

