ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
ASL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (8.22%)
AVN 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.82%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
GGGL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.81%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.99%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.69%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
PTC 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.72%)
TPLP 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.33%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
TRG 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
WAVES 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,273 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,897 Decreased By -58.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 42,983 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,350 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.06%)
May 20, 2022
Pakistan

Karachi IED blast: CTD shares evidence of Allah Dino’s involvement

INP 20 May, 2022

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday shared evidence of Allah Dino’s involvement in the IED blast in Karachi through video and audio evidence, a day after he was killed in a law enforcement agencies (LEAs) raid.

During a joint press conference headed by Murtaza Wahab and DIG CTD Khurram Ali, multiple CCTV footage was shared with media showing the alleged terrorist carrying the motorcycle used in the attack.

The video showed him carrying a vehicle on foot and later parking at the blast site. He could be further seen sitting at a hotel and later apparently pushing the remote-control device inside his pocket to cause the blast which resulted in the death of a woman and injured many others.

The CTD official detailing the entire incident said that Allah Dino was killed in Wednesday’s raid and was living in the Gizri area of Karachi along with another accomplice named Nawab.

“We had clear evidence pointing towards his involvement in the Karachi blast”, DIG Khurram Ali said and added that he was also arrested previously and a case was registered against him for his role in terrorist acts.

The official said that Allah Dino was trained in Iran as an IED expert and was allegedly involved in multiple attacks on rail tracks. Besides, Khurram Ali said that his financial accounts revealed that he had received nearly 200,000 from abroad.

“He remained in touch with his handlers abroad”, he said.

Later, audio was also played during the presser in which a man named Asghar Shah was talking to Allah Dino and conveying that his identification could be revealed after multiple CCTV footage ran on TV showed his uncovered face.

Karachi blast Counter Terrorism Department law enforcement agencies IED blast Allah Dino

