ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,027 Increased By 300.8 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,360 Increased By 114 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall on concerns govt stimulus inadequate

Reuters 19 May, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Wednesday following a recent recovery, dragged down by fears that policies announced by Beijing would not be enough to revive the coronavirus-battered economy.

China’s blue-chip index CSI300, which had bounced more than 6% from a April 27 low, ended the session 0.4% lower. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3%.

The market had rebounded on signs China was rolling out more stimulus to aid an economy ravaged by the country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

But Morgan Stanley said in its mid-year outlook that it expects China’s 2022 growth to come in at a below-target 5.2%, with the drag from the COVID-zero strategy “only partially offset by broad-based easing” as signalled in the Politburo meeting.

Property shares, which had rebounded on signs of policy easing, fell on gloomy April data.

“Housing prices dropped in more cities in April. The sector is going through a crisis,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

“The government policy has turned more supportive but not overwhelmingly so ... It is not clear when the housing sector will rebound.”

Sentiment was further dampened by data showing foreign investors cut their holdings of Chinese yuan-denominated bonds for the third consecutive month in April, the longest such stretch on record.

Bucking the trend, China’s tech-heavy STAR50 index, home to Chinese chipmakers and high-end manufacturers, rose 0.4%.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He soothed tech sector’s nerves on Tuesday, saying the government supported the development of the sector, and wanted the battle for “key core technologies” to be fought well.

China stocks Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall on concerns govt stimulus inadequate

Purported interference in criminal justice system by persons in authority in govt: CJP takes notice; matter to be heard by 5 judges today

‘Missing’ water: no evidence found so far

Hubco seeks exemption from application of IFRS-9 on behalf of all IPPs

Sell-off of various entities: PC retained sale proceeds in ‘violation’ of Ordinance: AGP

PM completes consultation on ‘betterment of economy’: Ahsan

NAC approves FY22 5.97pc provisional growth rate

World Bank to provide additional $12bn to address global food crisis

Non-essential items, luxury goods import: FTO asks FBR to notify enhanced RD rates ‘without delay’

Assets beyond means case: Perpetual arrest warrants for Dar issued

Chief economist PC Dr Zubair resigns

Read more stories