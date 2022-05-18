FM Bilawal meets US counterpart Antony Blinken, discusses bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday met US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and discussed the strengthening of economic and trade ties between the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, FM Bilawal said that he had a very productive meeting with his US counterpart in New York.

“We reaffirmed the importance of the 75th Anniversary of Pak-US relations and mutual commitment to strengthening broad-based, comprehensive ties of the two countries,” Bilawal wrote.

“We discussed expanding cooperation in trade and investment, energy and climate change, health and education, IT and tech and agriculture. The importance of trade over aid. We will continue cooperation in defence and CT sectors.”

Meanwhile, the US State Department said that "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in New York City to affirm the shared desire for a strong and prosperous bilateral relationship."

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed expanding partnership in climate, investment, trade, and health as well as people-to-people ties," the statement said.

It further noted that both leaders underscored the importance of U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on regional peace, counterterrorism, Afghan stability, support for Ukraine, and democratic principles.

"The Secretary welcomed Pakistan’s Chairmanship of the G77 and committed to advancing climate action and global food security," it added.

Bilawal arrived in New York on a commercial flight on Tuesday and was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan, Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador Aamir Khan, Consul General New York, Ayesha Ali and other officers from Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN and the embassy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Bilawal met the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Mr. Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

As per the statement, the Foreign Minister underscored the importance attached to multilateralism and the UN in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He stated that Pakistan adheres firmly to the principles of the UN Charter and has always supported solutions to global issues in accordance with those principles.

“As the current Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan welcomes the support of the UNSG to the objectives pursued by the developing countries at the UN,” FM Bilawal was quoted as saying.

He particularly emphasised the need to advance the attainment of the first two Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at ending poverty and hunger.

On the situation in Ukraine, the Foreign Minister appreciated the Secretary General’s efforts to promote a negotiated solution and shared Pakistan’s perspective.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the grim situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) marked by grave violations of human rights and illegal demographic changes.

He underscored that Pakistan desires peace with all its neighbours, including India, which will continue to remain elusive unless the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He lauded the Secretary General’s commitment to combat Islamophobia and also reaffirmed the resolve to work closely with him in this endeavour including in Pakistan’s capacity as the current Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The minister also appreciated the UNSG’s role in mobilizing humanitarian and economic assistance for the Afghan people.

The Foreign Minister shared Pakistan’s concern about the spillover of instability in Afghanistan into Pakistan.

He emphasized the international community’s response must address the urgent humanitarian needs and avoid a complete collapse of the economy in Afghanistan that will have dire consequences for ordinary Afghans.