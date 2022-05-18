ANL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.41%)
ASC 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.79%)
ASL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.89%)
AVN 73.31 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (6.25%)
BOP 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.35%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.58%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
GGGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.16%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.98%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.6%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.88%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.29%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
PTC 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.8%)
SNGP 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.86%)
TPLP 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.22%)
TREET 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.53%)
TRG 76.77 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.02%)
UNITY 23.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.96%)
WAVES 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.16%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,277 Increased By 51.3 (1.21%)
BR30 14,956 Increased By 482.5 (3.33%)
KSE100 43,025 Increased By 299 (0.7%)
KSE30 16,353 Increased By 106.8 (0.66%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All labourers to be covered under Benazir Mazdoor Card: Saeed Ghani

  • At present, only industrial workers are entitled to the benefits of scheme
BR Web Desk 18 May, 2022

Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani announced on Monday that the province would extend the benefits of the Benazir Mazdoor Card to all labourers in Sindh.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that at currently only industrial workers are entitled to the social security benefits under the Benazir Mazdoor Card and Sindh will be the first province to widen its scope to cover all labourers.

“Personal drivers of individuals as well as rickshaw or taxi drivers will also be able to benefit,” he said.

However, he said extending the scope of the scheme will take more than 2-3 months because nearly 625,000 Mazdoor Cards are stilll being processed under the first phase of registration.

In May last year, Sindh launched the scheme, aimed at enabling workers to avail benefits related to education, health, marriage grants, financial assistance, scholarships and pensions.

Ghani said the scheme is revolutionary and bigger than the Benazir Income Support Programme (a social safety net programme launched by the federal government in 2008) with endless benefits, adding that the government is committed to the rights of labourers.

Recalling his meeting with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Rights Sajid Turi, Gnani lamented the delay in the completion of devolution of Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Workers Welfare Fund to the provinces.

Benazir Mazdoor Card launched: Govt-IMF deal bars industrial growth, affects labour rights: Bilawal

“After 18th amendment, federal labour department was devolved to the provinces. However, the devolution of EOBI and Worker Welfare Fund is still underway,” he noted.

“Sindh has taken a lead in creating a framework for provincial labour departments and provincial counterparts of EOBI and Workers Welfare Fund are already established.”

He announced that the government was now working towards merging EOBI, the Workers Welfare Fund and the Mines Labour Welfare Organization and making an umbrella law to bring all labour-related services under one roof.

According to him, Punjab has made good progress with regard to devolving of the federal labour department but Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are still lagging behind.

“I asked Turi to complete devolution of EOBI and Workers Welfare Board so that Sindh can fulfil its plans,” he told the participants. “The federal government and rest of the provinces will follow our strategy.”

Saeed Ghani Sindh Benazir Mazdoor Card Minister for Labour

Comments

1000 characters

All labourers to be covered under Benazir Mazdoor Card: Saeed Ghani

Pakistan, IMF begin crucial talks in Doha as economy stumbles

MoC asked to come up with creative strategy

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt sacks IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar

PM Shehbaz assures govt's assistance in polio eradication

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

Read more stories