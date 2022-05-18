ANL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.36%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.58%)
ASL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.47%)
AVN 73.23 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (6.13%)
BOP 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.34%)
FNEL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.49%)
GGGL 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (6.49%)
GGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.96%)
GTECH 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.31%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.85%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.96%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.81%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
PACE 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.62%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
PRL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
PTC 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.39%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.56%)
TELE 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.48%)
TPL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.11%)
TPLP 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (6.33%)
TREET 30.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.93%)
TRG 77.39 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.84%)
UNITY 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.52%)
WAVES 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.97%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.38%)
YOUW 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.99%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 55.7 (1.32%)
BR30 14,934 Increased By 460.2 (3.18%)
KSE100 43,056 Increased By 329.7 (0.77%)
KSE30 16,369 Increased By 122.9 (0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand excited to face off against old skipper McCullum

Reuters 18 May, 2022

Brendon McCullum will be a “massive asset” in the English dressing room and the coach’s aggressive mindset should fit hand-in-glove with captain Ben Stokes, New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls said. Named England head coach last week, former New Zealand captain McCullum will plot the downfall of his old team in the three-test series starting at Lord’s on June 2.

England have won only one of their last 17 tests, but Nicholls described McCullum as a man who could put the swagger back into English cricket.

“It’s been well documented the impact he’s had on New Zealand cricket and the culture within the team, so he’s going to be a massive asset to England,” Nicholls told reporters. “He’s a hugely inspiring character and certainly a guy who will lead from the front. “He gave everyone around him a lot of confidence and made you feel like you’re 10 foot tall at times and bullet-proof.

England turn to Kiwi great McCullum to revive Test fortunes

“I know a lot of English guys have probably spent a bit of time with him at the IPL (Indian Premier League) and different franchises around the world, so I’m sure he won’t be too foreign to them.

“It’s pretty exciting for us to be taking him on first up at Lord’s as well.” McCullum and New Zealand-born skipper Stokes have been tasked with pulling England out of their slump, and the pair should have plenty in common, suggested Nicholls.

“Obviously with Ben taking over as well - we know the style of cricket that he plays,” said Nicholls.

“They’re quite similar characters, certainly in the way they play the game in terms of taking the aggressive options and giving the guys around them confidence. “It’s certainly an exciting time for England cricket from a test point of view and it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

New Zealand start a four-day tour match against Sussex from Friday. Nursing a calf injury, Nicholls ruled himself out of the game but hopes to be available for the second tour match against a counties representative XI from May 26.

New Zealand England Henry Nicholls Brendon McCullum

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand excited to face off against old skipper McCullum

Pakistan, IMF begin crucial talks in Doha

MoC asked to come up with creative strategy

Impact of oil subsidy explained

Govt allows import of 0.2MMTs of urea

Govt sacks IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar

PM Shehbaz assures govt's assistance in polio eradication

PD all set to share ‘reform plan’ with IMF

FY22 budget deficit likely to stand at 9pc of GDP — highest-ever in country’s history

PM skips WEF meet; Bilawal to represent country

Telecom industry attracts $6.1bn FDI in less than 4 years

Read more stories