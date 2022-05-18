Four shot dead over land dispute in Khushab

KHUSHAB: At least four persons were shot dead and others sustained bullet wounds over a land dispute in this city in Punjab’s Sargodha Division on Tuesday.

According to details, the armed battle broke out between two groups in Mandiyal Town, Joharabad, Khushab, over a land dispute. As a result, four people lost their lives during the clash, while others sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were moved to a nearby hospital, while the attackers fled the scene. The police have cordoned off the area and started search for the people involved in the killings.

Earlier in August last year, Sukkur police had arrested accused in multiple murders of 10 family members over a land dispute. Startling revelations had emerged during the probe of a horrific killing incident involving the death of 10 family members in Sukkur as police found that father and brothers have jointly murdered the victims.