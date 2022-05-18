PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan needs a food taster

“What I don’t understand is why consult with regional parties on issues that they are not only unlikely to, but absolutely not, ever going to take the final decision unilaterally….”

“Excuse me?”

“A party that is absolutely not going to form a government in the centre should really not be consulted on economic policies is what I am saying…yes talk about development projects in their constituencies, yes talk about their job quotas in federal government, yes even talk about local bodies elections and the governorship of the province…”

“Ah governorship — that narrows down the field — I say if you want The Khan’s blood pressure to become dangerously high…”

“Without medication?”

“Don’t be facetious — with his security team now in excess of 50 law enforcement agencies…”

“Talk about equality in Medina ki riyasat.”

“Hey back off — your life is in danger as collateral damage, his life maybe the primary target.”

“But security guards aren’t going to be able to stop someone slipping poison into his food so he needs a food taster…”

“Perhaps Farah Gogi…”

“Naughty…anyway if the eleven plus parties’ coalition wants to raise The Khan’s blood pressure to dangerous levels they should appoint The Maulana as governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa…”

“The Maulana wants the presidency I hear…anyway I see you got a bee in your bonnet with the economically flawed comments by the head of the MQM-P but my friend political compulsions and…”

“Political compulsions are on both sides — I mean with 7 seats in the National Assembly…”

“And that brings me back to The Khan’s demand to hold early elections. My question is who will monitor the elections? The neutrals? Cause if The Khan loses he ain’t gonna accept the results.”

“Loses? I think if The Khan doesn’t get a two-third majority he will not accept the results.”

“But the voting pattern of this country has shown that no party is likely to win an overall majority leave alone a two-third!”

“That thought be damned…anyway if the Election Commission monitors the elections The Khan is also not gonna accept the result unless he wins the two third majority. And he reckons Karachi is supporting him overwhelmingly so the 7 seats of the MQM are not likely to rise but…”

“Especially if the current coalition is dissolved.”

“What do you mean?”

“That is for me to know and you to find out.”

