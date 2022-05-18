ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
May 18, 2022
Pakistan

SSC exams: Computer studies paper leaked on social media in Karachi

INP 18 May, 2022

KARACHI: Despite all the tall claims, the Sindh education department seems helpless in controlling the continuous leaking of papers and cheating during examinations across all boards of Sindh.

According to details, the question paper of ninth-grade computer studies was leaked on social media, 15 minutes before the paper was due to begin on Tuesday. The Science Group exam was scheduled to start at 9:30am but the questionnaire was leaked on social media at 9:15am.

The examination papers of English, Urdu and Sindh were also got leaked in same fashion in Sukkur, Nawabshah just before the commencement of the paper.

According to the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), more than 360,000 students have registered for the exam for ninth and tenth grades starting today for which 448 exam centres have been established in Karachi’s 18 towns. There are 253 centres dedicated for male and 195 for female students set up in 285 private schools and 163 public schools while 16 examination centres have been declared as sensitive centres.

