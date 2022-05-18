ANL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3%)
ASL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
AVN 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.88%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.17%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.71%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.77%)
TELE 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
WAVES 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,225 Increased By 5.5 (0.13%)
BR30 14,473 Increased By 97.3 (0.68%)
KSE100 42,726 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 33.5 (0.21%)
Markets

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (May 17, 2022)...
Recorder Report 18 May, 2022

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (May 17, 2022)

=======================================
                             Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         8100-8200
Gur                          9000-11000
Shakar                      11000-13000
Ghee (16 kg)                  7300-7550
Almond (Kaghzi)             10000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        40000-70000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                10000-12000
Dal Mong (Chilka)           11500-13000
Dal Mong (Washed)           12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            21000-22000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           22500-25000
Dal Mash (Washed)           25000-27000
Dal Masoor (Local)          19200-23000
Dal Masoor (impor)          17000-17500
Masoor (salam-impor)        19000-19600
Masoor (salam-local)        22000-23000
Gram White                   2000-21000
Gram Black                  13000-14000
Dal Chana (Thin)            14000-15000
Dal Chana (Thick)           15000-16000
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)  17000-19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    21500-23000
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         15000-17000
Basmati Super (new)         14000-15000
Kainat 1121                 16000-18000
Rice Basmati (386)           9000-11000
Basmati broken               6600-10000
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     650-980
Tea (Green)                    500-1300
=======================================

