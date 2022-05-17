ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASC 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.39%)
ASL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 69.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.18%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.73%)
FFL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGGL 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
GTECH 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.21%)
PACE 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.07%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.37%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
TELE 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
TREET 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.2%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.75%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,223 Increased By 3 (0.07%)
BR30 14,455 Increased By 78.7 (0.55%)
KSE100 42,668 Increased By 0.7 (0%)
KSE30 16,224 Increased By 10.7 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka parliament reconvenes, PM warns of critical shortages

Reuters 17 May, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament reconvened on Tuesday for the first time since violence flared last week and the prime minister quit, as his replacement warned that the country was in a precarious economic situation and down to its last day of petrol supplies.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the new prime minister, said in a televised address on Monday that the island nation had to face “unpleasant and terrifying facts”.

“At the moment, we only have petrol stocks for a single day. The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives,” he said.

Foreign reserves had come close to zero from $7.5 billion in November 2019, he added, with the country requiring $75 million in the next few days to keep the economy running.

Essential medicines had run out. Power cuts could extend to as much as 15 hours a day because of the lack of fuel, which is mostly imported.

Wickremesinghe said he planned to ask for foreign assistance, privatise SriLankan Airlines and seek parliamentary approval to increase Treasury bill issuance to 4 trillion rupees ($11.27 billion) from 3 trillion.

“For a short period, our future will be even more difficult than the tough times that we have passed,” he said.

More than a month of predominantly peaceful protests against the government’s handling of the economy turned deadly last week when supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stormed an anti-government protest site in the commercial capital, Colombo.

Days of subsequent clashes between protesters, government supporters and police left 9 dead and over 300 injured.

Rajapaksa then resigned, leaving his younger brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa to rule on as president.

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, unparalleled since its independence in 1948, has come from the confluence of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the Rajapaksas.

Sri Lanka needs $75 million in next few days for essential imports: PM

The chronic foreign exchange shortage has led to rampant inflation and shortages of medicine, fuel and other essentials, bringing thousands out on the streets in protest in the Indian Ocean nation, where China and India are battling for influence.

Wickremesinghe’s four cabinet appointments to date have all been from the Rajapaksas’ Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party, to the dismay of protesters, who want to exile the family from the nation’s politics.

He is yet to announce key portfolios including the crucial post of finance minister, who will negotiate with the International Monetary Fund for financial help.

Former Finance Minister Ali Sabry had held preliminary talks with the multilateral lender, but he quit along with Mahinda Rajapaksa last week.

Sri Lanka International Monetary fund Sri Lankan GDP Rajapaksas Sri Lanka parliament

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka parliament reconvenes, PM warns of critical shortages

IMF programme resumption only way for economic stability: Pakistan Business Council

Disbursement of PDCs to OMCs/refineries: Rs55.5bn suppl. grant approved by ECC

Renewable energy is the answer to our energy problems: Dastgir

Pakistan meat processor to export $1mn worth of pet food to US, Europe

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan District: ISPR

IHC stops Hanif Abbasi from working as special assistant to PM

Li, Shehbaz agree to fast-track CPEC projects

Budget deficit reaches Rs5.6trn, NA told

Fate of subsidy to 5 export-oriented sectors hangs in the balance

Oil subsidy to cost exchequer Rs60bn

Read more stories