ANL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.38%)
ASC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.5%)
ASL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.38%)
AVN 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.59%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.23%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.65%)
FNEL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
GGGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
GGL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
GTECH 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.89%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.05%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.04%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
PACE 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.72%)
PIBTL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.5%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.36%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.26%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TPLP 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.84%)
TREET 30.92 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.9%)
TRG 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.5%)
UNITY 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
WAVES 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.14%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
YOUW 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 32.5 (0.77%)
BR30 14,639 Increased By 262.7 (1.83%)
KSE100 42,873 Increased By 206 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,308 Increased By 94.9 (0.59%)
May 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars enjoy rare rally; RBA flags June hike

Reuters 17 May, 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying to sustain a rally on Tuesday as speculators took some profits on short positions and Australia’s central bank signalled another rate hike was on the cards for June.

The Aussie clambered up to $0.6996 and away from a two-year trough of $0.6829 touched last week.

Resistance now lies at $0.7030 and $0.7055.

The kiwi firmed to $0.6327, having bounced from $0.6229 support overnight. Still, a break above $0.6400 was needed to improve the bearish technical background.

The fact the currencies could rally at all, considering Monday’s dire economic data from China, suggested both were oversold and due a break from selling.

“While tentative, AUD/USD may be finding a base as market participants digest the news that the Chinese economy will be weak until the lockdowns ease,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international economics at CBA. “But we are cautious about definitively calling a bottom.”

The Aussie got some help from minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) last policy meeting, which dropped a heavy hint that another rate rise was coming in June.

June futures dipped to fully price in a quarter-point hike to 0.60% on June 7, and have rates reaching 1.35% by August following inflation data for the second quarter.

“We expect upside risks to inflation to materialise in Q2 and forecast trimmed mean inflation to rise to 5.0%, much stronger than the RBA’s forecast of 4.5%,” said Ben Udy, an economist at Capital Economics.

“That will prompt the Bank to ramp up the pace of tightening, lifting rates by a larger 40bp in August,” he argued.

“If we’re right then the cash rate should reach 2.25% by the end of this year.”

Core inflation spiked to 3.7% in the first quarter, forcing the RBA to sharply lift forecasts to show it above the central bank target band of 2% to 3% until late 2024.

Also important will be wages figures for the first quarter due on Wednesday, expected to show annual growth picking up to 2.5%. Jobs data for May on Thursday could show unemployment falling under 4.0% for the first time since the early 1970s.

