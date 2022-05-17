Housing society: Govt to probe into undue favour, facilitation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government on Monday announced decision to probe into the alleged undue favour and facilitation extended to housing society involving Rs 45 billion on the behest of former prime minister Imran Khan and his “cronies”.

This was revealed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly who stated that around 150 million pounds had been remitted to Pakistan as a fine by the British National Crime Agency (NCA).

He said that the entire amount belongs to the State of Pakistan, but the previous cabinet under former prime minister Imran Khan gave approval to adjust the amount against the liabilities of Bahria Town.

“We are investigating the matter and also taking the matter up with the British government to ascertain as to who were the beneficiary of this huge amount,” the minister announced, adding that there was no record available of the transaction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and other relevant departments.

He claimed that during one of the meetings of the previous federal cabinet of Imran Khan, a sealed envelope was shown to the cabinet members and it was given approval as an agenda item without sharing details with the cabinet members.

“Even some cabinet members insisted that details should also be shared with them, but the item was approved in disregard of the cabinet members’ objection,” he further maintained, adding that it was an unexplained wealth amounting to Rs45 billion which was adjusted against the liabilities of the housing society.

The minister further stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), then showed the amount in its recoveries despite, the fact that it does not come under its jurisdiction.

He further claimed that Rs500 million was given to Al-Qadir University as a donation, Imran Khan, his wife, and probably Farah Khan, have been shown as its trustees of the university which ‘doesn’t even exist.’

“These are among the dozens of misdeeds committed by Imran Khan and his cronies. We will ask for an explanation from Imran Khan, as it’s a matter where one can say that not only “Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai” but “Sari Ki Sari Daal Kaali Hai”,” he further maintained.

Meanwhile, responding to the points raised by opposition’s Ghaus Bakhsh Mahar about an alleged and reported “traitor” as part of the treasury benches – MNA Mohsin Dawar, the minister said that he strongly rejected the notion of declaring anyone as a traitor.

“He is our brother and [he] is as patriotic as I am or any other member of the House. In fact, we should end this tradition of declaring anyone as a traitor,” the minister said without naming anyone.

Mahar has raised the issue that the government should clarify its position as some members who are part of the government now are being accused as “traitors”.

The opposition member also sought the government’s explanation on what he claimed that Governor House in Karachi has been declared as the sub-jail for the PTI’s governor, Imran Ismail.

In his response, Khawaja Asif said that he had no relevant information on the matter and would update the House on Monday after getting the complete information today (Tuesday).

The minister also stated that the issue of the leader of the opposition and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would soon be resolved.

Speaking on a point of explanation, Mohsin Dawar said that he might fall under the “superlative” category ofa “traitor” while a person – Imran Khan – who is on a daily basis attacking the state institutions and its heads was enjoying complete immunity.

“This, perhaps, is being done on ethnic grounds or of a person’s political affiliation when you are declared as a traitor. It’s a little funny to share with a House that I was also booked under the treason charges for taking tea somewhere in Karachi,” he maintained.

Dawar also sought the government’s explanation on reported talks being held with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), saying that the group’s former spokesman Muslim Khan and another leader Mehmood Khan have allegedly been handed over to the militant group after being pardoned by President of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022