ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
ASC 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.7%)
ASL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.45%)
AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.39%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.31%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.8%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.74%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
GGL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-7.61%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.27%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.56%)
KOSM 2.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.25%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.41%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.97%)
PTC 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.61%)
SNGP 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.7%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.43%)
TPLP 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-7.57%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.75%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.39%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.68%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.45%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -102.1 (-2.36%)
BR30 14,376 Decreased By -657.6 (-4.37%)
KSE100 42,667 Decreased By -838.4 (-1.93%)
KSE30 16,213 Decreased By -325.9 (-1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble hovers near 5-year highs vs euro, stocks up

Reuters 16 May, 2022

The Russian rouble firmed past 64 per dollar on Monday and climbed towards its highest in nearly five years against the euro, supported by continuing restrictions on currency trading.

The rouble is the world’s best-performing currency this year, although this is due to artificial support from capital controls that Russia imposed to shield its financial sector in late February after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

It was not clear whether President Vladimir Putin’s demand for gas payments in roubles was also supporting the currency.

At 1131 GMT, the rouble was 2% stronger against the dollar at 63.21, hovering near its strongest mark since early February 2020 of 62.6250, which it hit on Friday.

“The current capital control measures brought the rouble back to pre-pandemic levels,” Rosbank analysts said in a note, forecasting that the rouble would slide to 90 to the dollar by year-end.

“In the near future, a new committee on FX market regulation may adjust these restrictions, but until then, the USD/RUB consolidation may stick to the lower bound of the 63.0-70.0 range.”

Against the euro, the rouble rose 2.3% to 65.60, staying near its strongest level since June 2017 of 64.9425, which it touched on the Moscow Exchange on Friday.

Moscow’s standoff with the West and fears of a new sanctions package to punish Russia for what it calls “a special military operation” in Ukraine are in focus. But their impact is cushioned by mandatory conversion of foreign currency by export-focused companies and by other restrictions.

“The rouble firming today may be moderate but the dollar rate could gradually decline to 62,” Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

Russian stock indexes jumped higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 4.2% at 1,180.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index rose 2.7% to 2,368.6 points.

Russian rouble Russian rouble vs dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble hovers near 5-year highs vs euro, stocks up

KSE-100 plunges 1.88%, closes at 14-month low

PM Shehbaz affirms resolve to fast track CPEC projects

PM Shehbaz calls for achieving wheat procurement targets by June 1

Tarin urges govt to hold National Price Monitoring Committee meeting

Bilawal to hold talks with US Secretary of State in second foreign trip as FM

PM Shehbaz directs interior minister to provide security to Imran Khan

International: Wheat prices hit record high after Indian export ban

Bitcoin back below $30,000; European regulators renew crypto warnings

Vodafone shares jump 4% after UAE group buys 9.8% stake

PTI govt procured $52bn loans; $36.05bn was repaid

Read more stories