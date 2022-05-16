ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.59%)
ASC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6%)
ASL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.27%)
AVN 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.56%)
BOP 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.52%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.06%)
GGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-6.82%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-7.76%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.3%)
KEL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-7.04%)
KOSM 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-7.22%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-5.16%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.27%)
PTC 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.69%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.28%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.91%)
TPL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.9%)
TPLP 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
TREET 29.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-5.26%)
TRG 72.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.32%)
UNITY 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.5%)
WAVES 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.1%)
YOUW 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.02%)
BR100 4,178 Decreased By -143.7 (-3.33%)
BR30 14,243 Decreased By -790.4 (-5.26%)
KSE100 42,397 Decreased By -1109 (-2.55%)
KSE30 16,102 Decreased By -437.3 (-2.64%)
Indian shares follow broader Asia higher; Ambuja Cements, ACC up

Reuters 16 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched higher on Monday as broader Asia tried to hold onto small gains after weak data from China showed that strict lockdowns hit the world’s second-largest economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.54% at 15,868, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.29% to 52,946.32.

On Friday, both indexes logged their fifth straight weekly drop, marking their longest weekly losing streak since 2020.

Shares of Ambuja Cements and unit ACC rose 2.9% and 6.4%, respectively, after conglomerate Adani Group said it would buy Holcim AG’s controlling stake in the companies.

Rivals UltraTech Cement and Shree Cement fell 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively, and were among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index.

Indian shares end lower on SBI slump

Broader Asian shares struggled to sustain a minor rally after weak data from China underlined the deep damage lockdowns were doing to the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s retail sales in April shrank 11.1% from a year earlier, the biggest contraction since March 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Indian shares

