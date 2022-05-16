Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the demise of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi Sunday. Other members of Royal family were also present in the condolence meeting.

PM Shehbaz to visit UAE after death of country's president

Prime Minister was accompanied by Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Minister of Defence, Rana Sanaullah, Minister of Interior and Mr Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE. The Prime Minister conveyed the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan to the leadership of UAE.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022