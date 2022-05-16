ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Press Release 16 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences to President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the demise of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi Sunday. Other members of Royal family were also present in the condolence meeting.

PM Shehbaz to visit UAE after death of country's president

Prime Minister was accompanied by Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Minister of Defence, Rana Sanaullah, Minister of Interior and Mr Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE. The Prime Minister conveyed the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan to the leadership of UAE.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed PM offers condolence

Comments

1000 characters

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories