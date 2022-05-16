Malaysian tourists enjoy trip to Swat valley on bikes

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has marvelous tourist and heritage sites and the people are very hospitable and sociable.

This was stated by Malaysian biker Azlan bin Muhammad Saeed upon his arrival to the scenic hill station Fizzagat with his team mates in Swat valley from Islamabad on Sunday. He said there was no country in the world with such a large collection of scenic places and heritage sites, he said and added that they enjoyed the tour immensely and were honoured by the generosity and hospitality of people.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Saiyah Travels and Malaysian Ipoh Bikers Club have arranged the tour for the foreign motorcyclists.

The rally is aimed at showing the beautiful places to the foreign tourists and promoting adventure tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The organizers said that concerted efforts were being made to attract more domestic and international tourists to the province. He said the efforts were yielding positive results as more groups of foreign tourists were arriving to visit the scenic sites in the KP.

Azlan said he felt safe and secure and advised other foreigners to visit Pakistan to enjoy the beauty of nature and hospitality of people. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is really a beautiful place on earth and the traditional cuisines are so delicious,” said another tourist Wazi bin Abdul Majeed. The Malaysian biker praised the KPCTA and Saiyah Travels for arranging such a joyful tour for them.

The Malaysian tourists comprising 22 bikers started the rally from Islamabad and reached Fizzagat in the first leg of their tour. They would cover a total of 1950 kilometers distance after passing through the Hindu Kush, Karakoram and Himalaya mountain ranges. The tourists would visit scenic spots and stay at various tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

