ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Efforts on to facilitate consumers, reduce losses, says KE

Press Release 16 May, 2022

KARACHI: As part of its effort to offer maximum convenience to its consumers and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the city, K-Electric continues to take various measures including setting up facilitation camps, conducting anti-power theft drives, and disconnecting defaulters’ power supply in various parts of the city.

As per the details, K-Electric has recently organized massive facilitation camps in North Karachi and Korangi where the utility received a massive support from the consumers. In both of these camps, collectively over 3,000 consumers were facilitated and availed different services from KE teams including bill payment solutions via easy monthly instalments and rebates as per their eligibility, they were also facilitated on their requests for new connections.

Furthermore, in line with its efforts to reduce losses and ensure safety of the consumers, it was revealed that KE, on daily basis, makes around 5,000 disconnections on average due to non-payment of bills. Furthermore, it continues to run kunda-removal drives in different areas such as Landhi, Bhens Colony, Korangi, Lyari among various others. In last few days, KE has also removed illegal connections weighing over 1,000 kgs from its infrastructure which was not only contributing to the losses of the utility but were also causing safety hazards for the people at large.

While commenting on the power supply situation of the city and the measures being taken by the utility to reduce its losses, Imran Rana Director Communications & Spokesperson at K-Electric said, “Power supply to majority of the areas remain stable and as per schedule. It is pertinent to note that the duration of loadshedding across Pakistan including Karachi depends upon availability of fuel, power theft, and timely payment of the bills.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KE consumers KE losses KE power supply anti power theft drives

Comments

1000 characters

Efforts on to facilitate consumers, reduce losses, says KE

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories