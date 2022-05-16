Efforts on to facilitate consumers, reduce losses, says KE

KARACHI: As part of its effort to offer maximum convenience to its consumers and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the city, K-Electric continues to take various measures including setting up facilitation camps, conducting anti-power theft drives, and disconnecting defaulters’ power supply in various parts of the city.

As per the details, K-Electric has recently organized massive facilitation camps in North Karachi and Korangi where the utility received a massive support from the consumers. In both of these camps, collectively over 3,000 consumers were facilitated and availed different services from KE teams including bill payment solutions via easy monthly instalments and rebates as per their eligibility, they were also facilitated on their requests for new connections.

Furthermore, in line with its efforts to reduce losses and ensure safety of the consumers, it was revealed that KE, on daily basis, makes around 5,000 disconnections on average due to non-payment of bills. Furthermore, it continues to run kunda-removal drives in different areas such as Landhi, Bhens Colony, Korangi, Lyari among various others. In last few days, KE has also removed illegal connections weighing over 1,000 kgs from its infrastructure which was not only contributing to the losses of the utility but were also causing safety hazards for the people at large.

While commenting on the power supply situation of the city and the measures being taken by the utility to reduce its losses, Imran Rana Director Communications & Spokesperson at K-Electric said, “Power supply to majority of the areas remain stable and as per schedule. It is pertinent to note that the duration of loadshedding across Pakistan including Karachi depends upon availability of fuel, power theft, and timely payment of the bills.”

