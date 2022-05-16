ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Covid-19 pandemic: China’s handling set high standards for world: Bilawal

APP 16 May, 2022

BEIJING: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by adopting a dynamic zero-COVID approach has set high standards for the world.

“The way the leadership of China relies on science and facts, and is still doing everything possible to ensure the safety and health of every single citizen has set excellent standards internationally,” the foreign minister told Xinhua.

He said Pakistan has learned a lot from the Chinese experience in its fight against the pandemic, adding that China was the first country to send assistance to Pakistan despite facing dire challenges at home.

“We will never forget the way that the government and the people of China have assisted us not only through expertise but also through vaccines and other relief,” Bilawal said.

The foreign minister said that after the very first COVID-19 case was reported in Pakistan, the country adopted a strategy of smart lockdowns which gave the opportunity to set up the infrastructure to control the spread of the disease.

