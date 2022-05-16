ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Somali politicians choose new president unruffled by explosions

Reuters 16 May, 2022

MOGADISHU: Somali politicians voted on Sunday for a new president despite explosions near the fortified airport hangar housing an overdue election required to keep foreign funds flowing to a nation tortured and impoverished by conflict.

Thirty-six initial aspirants were reduced to four veteran faces in first-round voting by parliament, guarded by African Union peacekeepers, who are in Somalia to fend off Islamist insurgents.

A new leader was expected to be known by Sunday night.

The four remaining candidates were Puntland region President Said Abdulahi Deni, incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, ex-President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and ex-Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire.

Even as the first round took place, blasts rang out near Mogadishu airport, according to residents and a Reuters reporter. There was no word on the impact or claim of responsibility, but Somalis are used to frequent attacks on state institutions from al Shabaab militants.

“I counted three big sounds of mortar shells landing in the direction of the airport. We are shocked to hear those sounds of mortars when Mogadishu is under a complete curfew. Who is firing them?” said one of the residents, Halima Ibrahim.

The United Nations-backed vote was delayed by more than a year due to squabbling in government, but must be held this month to ensure a $400 million International Monetary Fund programme.

‘NO LIFE IN SOMALIA’

It takes place during Somalia’s worst drought in four decades, and against a depressingly familiar background of al Shabaab violence, in-fighting among security forces and clan rivalries.

Somalia has endured civil war, insurgency and clan battles with no strong central government since dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was toppled in 1991.

Though just holding the process was a success of sorts, many in the nation of 15 million people were sceptical of progress. Leading candidates were old faces recycled from the past who had done little to stem conflict and corruption, they complained.

Votes are traditionally dominated by bribery, Somalis say.

Somalia is still unable to hold a direct popular vote due to insecurity, with the government having little control beyond the capital and peacekeepers guarding an Iraq-style “Green Zone”.

“The only hope we have is this election,” said medical student Nur Ibrahim.

“There is no life in Somalia. We study and then get bombed by terrorists. If there is no peace, education has no use.”

African Union Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Somali politicians Abdulahi Deni Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Hassan Ali Khaire

Comments

1000 characters

Somali politicians choose new president unruffled by explosions

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories