ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

1118 women cricketers participate in trials organised by 6 cricket bodies

Muhammad Saleem 16 May, 2022

LAHORE: As many as 1,118 young girls and women participated in the trials organised in five of the six Cricket Associations (CAs) as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s efforts to make the game more gender-inclusive continue.

In these trials, the biggest turnout was in Central Punjab where 287 players appeared. With 250 players, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was next. In what is a major development for the women’s game in Balochistan, 218 teenagers and women participated in the trials. As many as 223 and 140 players gave trials in Southern Punjab and Northern.

The selection panel in these CAs, which comprised highly qualified coaches in former Test and first-class cricketers, selected players across the U19, emerging (ages 19-24) and senior (ages 25-28) categories. 125, 139 and 40 players were selected in the U19, emerging and senior categories in Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern (Muzaffarabad remaining) and Southern Punjab.

Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said, “The turnout in these trials is overwhelming. It underscores the appetite of women’s cricket in the country and has played a crucial role in the identification of talent in different parts. I want to thank parents around the country for facilitating their daughters to appear in these trials and this is a good omen for women’s cricket.

The educational institutions have also played a major role in making these trials a success by bringing their students to venues. I want to congratulate and thank the CAs who have played a robust role in the smooth execution of trials.

These trials are the first step in the long journey for the development and promotion of the women’s cricket in the country, and it cannot be done without the support of CAs and we will continue to provide all the necessary support for it.”

The selected players have ample opportunities with a bumper women’s cricket season ahead. The inaugural U19 World Cup next year provides teenage cricketers opportunities to make a name for themselves at a global stage, while players selected in other categories can push for the national selection by standing out in domestic T20 and One-Day tournaments as well as in a franchise tournament.

Pakistan national women’s team have a busy 2022-23 season which kicks off with the T20I series against Sri Lanka later this month. They feature in three ICC Women’s Championship series, two of which will be played in Pakistan, Commonwealth Games, ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The trials are a joint-effort of the PCB and CAs to strengthen the women player talent pool by making the game more accessible, and promote the sport amongst the female population of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board women cricketers Cricket Associations Tania Mallick U19 World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

1118 women cricketers participate in trials organised by 6 cricket bodies

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories