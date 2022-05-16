ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
FESCO striving to resolve consumers’ complaints: CEO

Press Release 16 May, 2022

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is striving hard for immediate redressal of consumers’ complaints in eight districts of the FESCO region.

Transformer trolleys have been provided in all sub-divisions to ensure the uninterrupted power supply to consumers so that in case of emergency power could be restored immediately said, Chief Executive Engr. Bashir Ahmed while addressing an E-court on Facebook at Fesco Headquarters, today.

He said that provision of excellent Customer Services to the consumers, prompt solution of power related issues and uninterrupted power supply is the top priority of FESCO.

He further said that in the light of the government’s vision, holding of open courts is proving to be helpful in resolving the consumers electricity related problems immediately.

He directed the FESCO officers and employees for immediately address of consumers’ electricity related issues so that FESCO could be emerged as consumer friendly company.

He said that apart from monitoring cell, 118 and toll free number 0800-66554 are working round the clock for redressal of consumers’ complaints. He appealed to the consumers to cooperate for the suppression of power thieves so that power theft from FESCO could be completely eradicated.

Meanwhile, over 85 consumers all over the FESCO region informed Bashir Ahmed about their electricity related problems. On this, he issued orders to solve the consumers’ complaint rapidly and informed about its progress within next 24 hours.

