Three soldiers, children martyred in suicide bombing in Miranshah: ISPR

Three Pakistan Army soldiers and as many children were martyred in a suicide bombing in Miramshah, North Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

"Intelligence agencies are investigating to find out about [the] suicide bomber and his handlers/facilitators," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 33-year-old Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir from Pakpattan, 21-year-old Sepoy Uzair Asfar from Haripur, and 22-year-old Sepoy Qasim Maqsood from Multan.

Seven soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in attack on military convoy

Last month, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom after terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pak-Afghan border area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district.

According to a statement released by the ISPR, the terrorists ambushed the military convoy in the general area of Isham in the North Waziristan District.

“[Our] troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed four terrorists. However, during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.