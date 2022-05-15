ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Three soldiers, children martyred in suicide bombing in Miranshah: ISPR

  • Intelligence agencies are investigating to find out about the suicide bomber and his handlers, military's media wing says
BR Web Desk 15 May, 2022

Three Pakistan Army soldiers and as many children were martyred in a suicide bombing in Miramshah, North Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

"Intelligence agencies are investigating to find out about [the] suicide bomber and his handlers/facilitators," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 33-year-old Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir from Pakpattan, 21-year-old Sepoy Uzair Asfar from Haripur, and 22-year-old Sepoy Qasim Maqsood from Multan.

Seven soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in attack on military convoy

Last month, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom after terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pak-Afghan border area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district.

According to a statement released by the ISPR, the terrorists ambushed the military convoy in the general area of Isham in the North Waziristan District.

“[Our] troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed four terrorists. However, during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

Comments

