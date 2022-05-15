‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said a conspiracy to murder him has been planned and he has recorded a video to expose the characters involved in it. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressed the public meeting in Sialkot and said he has saved his recorded video on the conspiracy in a secure place.

“There is a conspiracy to kill me and it was hatched both in a foreign country and in Pakistan, they wish to get rid of me,” Imran Khan told a jam-packed VIP cricket ground.

“I have recorded a statement and kept it in a safe,” Khan added, saying that if anything happens to him the video will be released.

The former prime minister said that I have revealed all the names involved in the conspiracy against him. Khan slammed the government, saying the PTI government had never stopped its opponents from rallies but today (Saturday) they had played a “religion card” to stop the rally.

“Every three months, they [PDM] to oust our government used to come to Islamabad,” he said. He said his party has always remained peaceful, warning Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah the former prime minister said that if they resort to violence, then they would “not get any place to hide”.

Imran Khan says country's youth should join his struggle for 'real freedom'

The ousted prime minister said after the first independence struggle the nation was struggling for “real independence” for the second time. “Nawaz Sharif escaped the country with a ‘Bollywood style’ acting,” he said.

Following the violent protest, some of the PTI leaders and activists including, Usman Dar, were briefly detained when they tried to go ahead with holding the rally at the church’s CTI ground. The public gathering is now being held at the VIP Cricket Ground.