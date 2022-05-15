ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

NNI 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said a conspiracy to murder him has been planned and he has recorded a video to expose the characters involved in it. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressed the public meeting in Sialkot and said he has saved his recorded video on the conspiracy in a secure place.

“There is a conspiracy to kill me and it was hatched both in a foreign country and in Pakistan, they wish to get rid of me,” Imran Khan told a jam-packed VIP cricket ground.

“I have recorded a statement and kept it in a safe,” Khan added, saying that if anything happens to him the video will be released.

The former prime minister said that I have revealed all the names involved in the conspiracy against him. Khan slammed the government, saying the PTI government had never stopped its opponents from rallies but today (Saturday) they had played a “religion card” to stop the rally.

“Every three months, they [PDM] to oust our government used to come to Islamabad,” he said. He said his party has always remained peaceful, warning Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah the former prime minister said that if they resort to violence, then they would “not get any place to hide”.

Imran Khan says country's youth should join his struggle for 'real freedom'

The ousted prime minister said after the first independence struggle the nation was struggling for “real independence” for the second time. “Nawaz Sharif escaped the country with a ‘Bollywood style’ acting,” he said.

Following the violent protest, some of the PTI leaders and activists including, Usman Dar, were briefly detained when they tried to go ahead with holding the rally at the church’s CTI ground. The public gathering is now being held at the VIP Cricket Ground.

Former Prime Minister PTI Imran Khan conspiracy public meeting in Sialkot

Comments

1000 characters

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Assemblies to complete term, declares PML-N

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

Khattak, others still using official residence?

Read more stories