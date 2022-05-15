FBR clarification

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday clarified that the FBR is not under immediate cyber attack at the moment and it has implemented all possible defensive measures to avert such threats.

“This press statement is being issued by the FBR to dispel the wrong impression given by an article titled “FBR under cyber attack?” carried Business Recorder on May 12, 2022.

“The National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) as well as other agencies routinely issue cyber security threat advisories alerting the government departments about possible risks to their IT systems. The advisory referred to in the news article was issued on 30th April 2022 by NTISB and was addressed to all government departments including the FBR, so the article’s title gives a misleading impression that only the FBR is under risk of cyber attack.

“Whenever such advisories are received, these are circulated within the FBR to create awareness and to further educate the users about cyber security and preventive measures that each user needs to take to avoid any issues.

“The FBR is fully cognizant of the prevailing cyber threats environment, and has been regularly upgrading its cyber defences.

“It is well known that email-borne threats, known as “phishing”, are one of the major threat vectors globally and no organization in the world is immune from being at the receiving end of such malicious emails which are disguised to look as harmless.

“Recognizing this global threat of malicious emails, the FBR has already procured and implemented a top-rated Email Gateway Security Solution in order to protect itself from email-borne attacks. In addition, the FBR has procured many other top ranked international cyber security software and solutions to protect its systems from all other kinds of cyber threats. It has also engaged a full-time CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) and established a SOC (Security Operations Centre) where over 25 resident engineers monitor the threat/risk environment round the clock.

Keeping the above in view, it is further reiterated that contrary to the misleading captioned news item, FBR is not under immediate cyber-attack at the moment. The organization has implemented all possible defence measures to avert such threats.

