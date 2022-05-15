ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR clarification

Recorder Report 15 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday clarified that the FBR is not under immediate cyber attack at the moment and it has implemented all possible defensive measures to avert such threats.

“This press statement is being issued by the FBR to dispel the wrong impression given by an article titled “FBR under cyber attack?” carried Business Recorder on May 12, 2022.

“The National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) as well as other agencies routinely issue cyber security threat advisories alerting the government departments about possible risks to their IT systems. The advisory referred to in the news article was issued on 30th April 2022 by NTISB and was addressed to all government departments including the FBR, so the article’s title gives a misleading impression that only the FBR is under risk of cyber attack.

“Whenever such advisories are received, these are circulated within the FBR to create awareness and to further educate the users about cyber security and preventive measures that each user needs to take to avoid any issues.

“The FBR is fully cognizant of the prevailing cyber threats environment, and has been regularly upgrading its cyber defences.

“It is well known that email-borne threats, known as “phishing”, are one of the major threat vectors globally and no organization in the world is immune from being at the receiving end of such malicious emails which are disguised to look as harmless.

“Recognizing this global threat of malicious emails, the FBR has already procured and implemented a top-rated Email Gateway Security Solution in order to protect itself from email-borne attacks. In addition, the FBR has procured many other top ranked international cyber security software and solutions to protect its systems from all other kinds of cyber threats. It has also engaged a full-time CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) and established a SOC (Security Operations Centre) where over 25 resident engineers monitor the threat/risk environment round the clock.

Keeping the above in view, it is further reiterated that contrary to the misleading captioned news item, FBR is not under immediate cyber-attack at the moment. The organization has implemented all possible defence measures to avert such threats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR cyber attack NTISB FBR clarification

Comments

1000 characters

FBR clarification

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Assemblies to complete term, declares PML-N

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

Khattak, others still using official residence?

Read more stories