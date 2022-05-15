ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Pakistan

Sherpao urges govt to introduce electoral reforms at the earliest

Amjad Ali Shah 15 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday urged the new government to introduce electoral reforms at the earliest to pave the way for holding a free, fair and transparent election so that the people could elect their true representatives.

The QWP leader recalled that his party had served all parts of the province particularly Kohistan that received forest royalty due to their efforts.

Aftab Sherpao was speaking at a reception hosted at Watan Kor in Peshawar for Kohistan’s Harban-Bhasha tehsil’s newly elected chairman Asadullah Qureshi.

The QWP leader said the ousted Prime Minister was inciting the youth to violence and creating anarchy. He added the country stood isolated due to the wrong foreign policy of the PTI government.

Aftab Sherpao said Imran Khan was maligning state institutions for his vested interests. “Imran Khan is dragging state institutions into politics,” he added.

The party leader said former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s narrative was based on lies in order to hide his poor performance from the people.

Furthermore, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was now trying to divert the attention of the people from the performance of his government. “Imran Khan is trying to trigger a civil war in the country,” he remarked.

Aftab Sherpao said Imran Khan undermined state institutions in his rule while his policies caused inflation.

“Due to his flawed policies, Imran Khan pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy,” he maintained, adding that even though the PTI government took huge loans, it could not revive the economy.

Aftab Sherpao said there was a dire need to inform the youth about the fallout of the ill-conceived policies of Imran Khan, who deceived the nation by telling lies.

“We need to expose his lies,” he added.

He promised that the QWP would spare no effort to work for the uplift of the hitherto underdeveloped areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

