Power Division secy orders crackdown against power theft

Recorder Report 15 May, 2022

LAHORE: Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood has directed the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) management to carry out immediate crackdown against those consumers involved in power theft.

“Power theft is a crime and such criminals should be dealt with iron hands”, he stressed while holding a meeting with Lesco management on Saturday. The meeting was held at the Lesco headquarters. Besides other issues, he also reviewed load management of electricity in the areas with high rate of power theft. He was told that load-shedding is being carried out in areas with low recovery and heavy line losses. The secretary Power Division said a few consumers involved in power theft are causing problem to the rest of the consumers in their respective areas.

It may be noted that Minster Power Division Khurram Dastgir had also visited the Lesco headquarters, hinting that the electricity tariff would go up for the time being due to the high international oil prices.

“We are facing a critical situation and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked to look out ways as to how a revolutionary reduction could be made to the non-development expenditures before asking the people to sacrifice”, he said while responding to queries regarding tariff increase.

