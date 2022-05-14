ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban’s first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit

Reuters 14 May, 2022

KABUL: Afghanistan faces a budget deficit of 44 billion Afghanis ($501 million) this financial year, the country’s Taliban authorities said on Saturday without clarifying how the gap between expected revenues and planned spending will be met.

Announcing the first annual national budget since the Taliban took over the war-torn country in August last year, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said the government foresaw spending of 231.4 billion Afghanis and domestic revenue of 186.7 billion.

“The revenues are collections from departments related to customs, ministries and mines,” spokesman for the Finance Ministry Ahmad Wali Haqmal said.

US asset freezes worsen Afghan women’s suffering: UN experts

Since the 2001 US-led invasion of Afghanistan, successive Western-backed governments relied mostly on foreign aid. In August 2021, foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan, leading to the collapse of the government and a Taliban takeover.

The world is yet to officially recognise the Taliban government. The country is dealing with rising security issues and an economic meltdown, while aid agencies figure out how to help 50 million Afghans without giving the Taliban direct access to funds.

Hanafi said the budget for the current financial year, that runs to next February, had been approved by the council of ministries and confirmed by the Taliban’s supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada, and would use local funds only.

Development works would take up 27.9 billion Afghanis, he said, but did not provide a breakdown of spending on areas such as defence.

Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up

“We have paid attention to education, technical education, and higher education and our all focus is on how to pave the way education for everyone,” Hanafi said.

Taliban authorities are yet to allow the restarting of older girls’ education across the country after committing to a start date earlier this year.

Afghan Taliban Afghan forces Afghan war Afghanistan GDP Abdul Salam Hanafi Afghan budget Afghan budget deficit Afghanistan economy

Comments

1000 characters

Taliban’s first annual Afghan budget foresees $501 million deficit

OPEC authorises Iraq to increase output to 4.5mn bpd from June

Egypt considers importing wheat from Pakistan, Mexico

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed elected UAE president

Civilians flee fighting in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley

India bans wheat exports as domestic prices soar, heatwave hurts crop

Palestinians welcome foreign support in inquiry into reporter’s death

OGRA raises RLNG price for SSGC, SNGPL by 40% for May

Sri Lanka eases curfew as new PM seeks to form cabinet

G7 foreign ministers vow to continue economic pressure on Russia

Read more stories