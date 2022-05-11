ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up

Reuters 11 May, 2022

KABUL: Many women in the Afghan capital are delaying a return to fully covering their faces in public in defiance of orders from Taliban rulers, others are staying at home and some have been wearing COVID-19 face masks anyway.

The Taliban, who swept back to power as the government collapsed, on Saturday ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to their past Taliban rule and an escalation of restrictions on girls and women that are causing anger at home and abroad.

The consequences of disobedience are aimed at a woman’s closest male family member, ranging from a warning to imprisonment.

The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the order and the United States said it would increase pressure on the Taliban administration.

Afghan women protest Taliban decree to cover faces

It was not clear whether any men had yet faced consequences by Wednesday and Taliban authorities said they would first focus on “encouraging” adherence.

In Kabul, one of the more liberal areas of Afghanistan, there were indications that women were pushing back.

At least two protests took place this week, as demonstrators criticised growing attempts to limit women from public life.

“We want to be known as living creatures, we want to be known as human beings, not slaves imprisoned in the corner of the house,” one protester said.

A seller of all-enveloping burqas in Kabul told Reuters in the days after the announcement sellers had lifted prices around 30%, but they had since come back to around 1,300 Afghanis ($15) as there was no increased demand.

Taliban announce women must cover faces in public, say burqa is best

“Most women prefer to buy a hijab (a headscarf), not a burqa. A burqa is good according to the Taliban, but it is the women’s last choice,” he said.

Reuters spoke to two female doctors and a teacher - the few formal jobs still available to women - who said that covering faces and wearing loose garments would interfere with their work.

“We are doctors, we do operations and we have to wash our hands up to our elbows,” said a doctor, who declined to be identified for security reasons.

Outside the capital there were some signs that Saturday’s announcement was fuelling stricter oversight of women’s dress.

A doctor in southeastern Afghanistan said Taliban officials had told her not to treat female patients who did not have a male chaperone and were not fully covered.

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

A university student in northern Afghanistan said university officials since Saturday were becoming much stricter on dress code, telling her on Monday that her colourful headscarf was unacceptable and she must wear all black.

Fahima, a woman living in the western province of Herat, ran a business before the Taliban took over but now must wait for her teenage son to come home from school so she can leave the house with him just to buy groceries.

“I can barely leave home,” she said.

Afghan Taliban Afghan women Afghan economy Afghan GDP Afghan burqa

Comments

1000 characters

Many Afghan women pushing back against Taliban orders to cover up

Another record low: Rupee crosses 190 as currency's ride into oblivion continues

Late buying helps KSE-100, but index still closes 641 points lower

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London as economy stutters

Khawaja Asif says elections possible before new army chief’s appointment in November

Petrochina offers Pakistan lowest bids for two June LNG spot cargoes

Pakistan, World Bank agree to accelerate pace of reforms

Dissident MNAs: ECP rejects PTI's plea

Problems created by Imran Khan cannot be fixed in few months: Maryam Nawaz

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

Read more stories