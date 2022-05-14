Govt decides to conduct regular monitoring of KPP

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to conduct the monitoring and evaluation of the Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) on a regular basis under the approved operational framework of the program.

The Ministry of Finance to this effect issued an advertisement seeking request for proposals hiring of a competent firm for setting up a monitoring and evaluation organization for the KPP.

The ministry in the advertisement stated that it intends to hire and engage an organization to conduct the monitoring and evaluation of the KPP on a regular basis under the approved operational framework of the program.

The company will perform monitoring at wholesale, executing agency, and micro borrower levels for the Ministry of Finance, Internal Finance Wing. Interested and relevant organizations are invited to submit their proposals to work as the M&E and evaluation organization for the KPP.

The ministry has sought technical and financial proposals be furnished to the Finance Division not later than 17th May 2022.

