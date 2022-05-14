LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Friday (May 13, 2022)

====================================== Per 100 kg ====================================== Sugar 8100-8200 Gur 9000-11000 Shakar 11000-13000 Ghee (16 kg) 7200-7400 Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000 Almond (Simple) 12500-15000 Sogi 40000-70000 Dry Date 14000-20000 Chilli (Sabat) 26400-36000 Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250 Turmeric 15500-16500 Darchini (large) 26000-28000 Mong (Sabat) 10000-12000 Dal Mong (Chilka) 11500-13000 Dal Mong (Washed) 12000-13000 Dal Mash (Sabat) 21000-22000 Dal Mash (Chilka) 22500-25000 Dal Mash (Washed) 25000-27000 Dal Masoor (Local) 19200-23000 Dal Masoor (impor) 17000-17500 Masoor (salam-impor) 19000-19600 Masoor (salam-local) 22000-23000 Gram White 2000-21000 Gram Black 13000-14000 Dal Chana (Thin) 14000-15000 Dal Chana (Thick) 15000-16000 White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 17000-19000 Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 21500-23000 -------------------------------------- Rice (per 100 kg) -------------------------------------- Basmati Super (Old) 15000-17000 Basmati Super (new) 14000-15000 Kainat 1121 16000-18000 Rice Basmati (386) 9000-11000 Basmati broken 6600-10000 -------------------------------------- Tea (per 1 kg) -------------------------------------- Tea (Black) 650-980 Tea (Green) 500-1300 ======================================

