LIBOR interbank offered rates
14 May, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (May 13, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.82686 0.81514 0.82686 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.87471 0.84486 0.87471 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.41129 1.37071 1.42186 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.95886 1.97214 2.01957 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.62986 2.67214 2.74843 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
