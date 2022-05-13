ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
May 13, 2022
Pasoori-fame Shae Gill, Atif Aslam collaborate for new Covid-themed song

BR Web Desk 13 May, 2022

Fresh off the success of ‘Pasoori’ with Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, who began her career as a professional singer only earlier this year, has partnered with Atif Aslam for a new song produced by Khoosat Films in collaboration with the US Embassy Islamabad, it was announced earlier this week.

The song, called 'Manzil', will promote booster shots and vaccinations, and will premiere on May 14, added the Instagram post by the US Embassy Islamabad.

The lyrics have been written by author Mohammad Hanif with Shamsher Rana, Varqa Faraid, Nimra Gilani and Ali Hamdani as producers and composers.

A teaser for the song was posted on the US Embassy Pakistan's YouTube channel on May 11 as well.

Fans were elated at the news of the collaboration with much discussion ensuing under the posts.

Gill’s debut on Coke Studio 14 earlier this year was a resounding success, with her song ‘Pasoori’ crossing 100 million views on YouTube in a little over 3 months.

The song was written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas with Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi producing the music.

Gill garnered accolade for her musical capabilities following the release of the song, some dubbing her the ‘Dua Lipa’ of Pakistan.

Earlier this month, The New Yorker published an article on the success of ‘Pasoori’ titled ‘The Pop Song That’s Uniting India and Pakistan.’ The article stated how the song has become a global sensation playing on the radio from the United Arab Emirates to Canada.

“Like many popular desi songs, 'Pasoori' started spreading with a forward on WhatsApp from family members in India, moving through the Middle East, Europe, and Australia, before finally reaching — all of a few weeks later — the United States. Now it’s poised to cross over, and so is Sethi," it stated in the report.

‘Pasoori’, a Punjabi word that loosely translates to a ‘difficult mess’, highlights two people forbidden to meet, said the report. The video is an inclusive one, highlighting various ethnicities and traditions including those across the border, echoing Sethi’s intent and hope for acceptance and fluidity for artists in producing the work. The song also hit number one on music charts in India, The New Yorker report added.

Atif Aslam Ali Sethi Shae Gill Pasoori

