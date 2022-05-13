ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
CNERGY 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.59%)
FFL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FNEL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
GGGL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.24%)
KEL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.38%)
KOSM 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
MLCF 29.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.61%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.53%)
PTC 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TELE 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TPL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
TREET 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.3%)
TRG 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.65%)
UNITY 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.28%)
WAVES 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.99%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,312 Increased By 48.2 (1.13%)
BR30 15,037 Increased By 111.4 (0.75%)
KSE100 43,370 Increased By 471.4 (1.1%)
KSE30 16,513 Increased By 205.2 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Riding into oblivion: Rupee falls further in intra-day trade

  • Lack of clarity on revival of IMF programme, economic policy continues to push currency lower
Recorder Report Published May 13, 2022 - Updated May 13, 2022 01:46pm

The local currency continued to plunge on Friday as the rupee hit 193 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market during intra-day trading.

The fall comes on the back of speculation in the foreign exchange market and panic over Pakistan's trade and current account deficits. Additionally, uncertainty regarding resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme has continued to pile on the pressure.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at the then all-time low of 191.77 after a day-on-day fall of Rs1.75, or 0.91%.

Dealers cited a clear shortage of dollars in the open market, attributing it to a lack of greenback sellers.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)-held reserves also retreated $190 million to $10.31 billion on Thursday, with the level staying at less than 1.5 months of import cover.

Market experts attribute the rupee's fall to speculation in the foreign exchange market ahead of a meeting between Pakistan’s economic managers and IMF leadership. Arif Habib Limited (AHL) Head of Research Tahir Abbas stated that lack of news regarding the resumption of the IMF programme was fuelling intra-day fall.

“Government has not taken any decision to appease the global lender and subsidy on petroleum and energy prices continues unabated,” he stressed. “Import pressure is building up on the country hence, the rupee is declining against the US dollar.”

In particular, he noted that the oil import bill has been swelling to unsustainable levels. Abbas pointed out that petroleum spreads in the international market were widening and import bill was expected to spike further. "Hence, it is vital for the government to end the fuel subsidy."

He stressed upon the government to take a decision regarding fuel price subsidy and projected that the rupee would stabilise only after the IMF resumes its loan programme.

SBP Dollar rate currency rates pkr rates rupee rate dollar vs rupee DOLLAR RATES TODAY

Comments

1000 characters

Riding into oblivion: Rupee falls further in intra-day trade

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

MSCI adds OGDC into Frontier Markets Index, HBL moves to Small Cap

Imran says he warned economy would 'go into a tailspin' if his govt was ousted

Turkish lira extends slide; CDS back at 2008 levels

Pakistani meat processor grabs $2.2mn export orders from Middle East

Pakistan parched and pummelled by blistering heatwave, nearly 50C in Jacobabad

1HFY22: $8.48bn commitment agreements inked

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Read more stories