Riding into oblivion: Rupee falls further in intra-day trade

The local currency continued to plunge on Friday as the rupee hit 193 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market during intra-day trading.

The fall comes on the back of speculation in the foreign exchange market and panic over Pakistan's trade and current account deficits. Additionally, uncertainty regarding resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme has continued to pile on the pressure.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at the then all-time low of 191.77 after a day-on-day fall of Rs1.75, or 0.91%.

Dealers cited a clear shortage of dollars in the open market, attributing it to a lack of greenback sellers.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)-held reserves also retreated $190 million to $10.31 billion on Thursday, with the level staying at less than 1.5 months of import cover.

Market experts attribute the rupee's fall to speculation in the foreign exchange market ahead of a meeting between Pakistan’s economic managers and IMF leadership. Arif Habib Limited (AHL) Head of Research Tahir Abbas stated that lack of news regarding the resumption of the IMF programme was fuelling intra-day fall.

“Government has not taken any decision to appease the global lender and subsidy on petroleum and energy prices continues unabated,” he stressed. “Import pressure is building up on the country hence, the rupee is declining against the US dollar.”

In particular, he noted that the oil import bill has been swelling to unsustainable levels. Abbas pointed out that petroleum spreads in the international market were widening and import bill was expected to spike further. "Hence, it is vital for the government to end the fuel subsidy."

He stressed upon the government to take a decision regarding fuel price subsidy and projected that the rupee would stabilise only after the IMF resumes its loan programme.