PARTLY FACETIOUS: A very partisan question

“So who is right — The Khan or the Shehbaz Sharif cabinet?”

“That’s a very partisan question.”

“How about a non-partisan response, based on facts not fiction.”

“That would come under the term neutral and I am not an animal.”

“Of course you are an animal. Humans are defined as primates and primates are defined as animals — we are composed of cells and…”

“Stop right there. We are different from other animals because of our minds, capable of cognitive…”

“OK, so we are animals with a difference.”

“The Khan says that a lion will get a deer — both are animals…”

“And say there is a human being who is hungry and there is no food but a live deer roaming around so what do you reckon the human would do?”

“Ah but if the deer had babies then a human may resist making a meal out of it and that is a thinking that would not even be considered by a lion.”

“And if the human has babies and they are hungry and need…”

“Oh shush, anyway when I asked you who was right — The Khan or the eleven plus government I was referring to the current state of the economy?”

“Hmmm, that’s a tough one. To say that previous governments did not contribute to the state of the economy that The Khan inherited is hogwash and the PML-N needs to accept that Dar bears a lot of responsibility for that…but…wait let me finish…to say that in May 2022 the three and a half years of the Khan administration had nothing to do with the state of the economy today then that too is not right.”

“What about the eleven plus…”

“Their fault is that they are continuing with The Khan’s policies so they too are responsible for not having the gumption to implement politically challenging reforms.”

“They didn’t come for reforms in the economy if that is what you mean — they came to reverse the Khan’s electoral reforms with their own electoral reforms and…”

“Animals.”

“Excuse me?”

“Animals have one objective: self-preservation in terms of hunting when hungry and protecting themselves from becoming the hunted.”

“Interesting.”

