ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
ASL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 72.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.55%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.08%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.17%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SNGP 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
TPL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.75%)
TPLP 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.41%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
UNITY 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.77%)
WAVES 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.09%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
BR100 4,264 Increased By 10.4 (0.24%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 150.4 (1.02%)
KSE100 42,898 Increased By 35.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,308 Increased By 3.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher on boost from industrial sector

Reuters 12 May, 2022

Sri Lanka shares rose more than 3% on Thursday as the industrial and financial sectors rallied, with the country’s president set to appoint a new prime minister and cabinet this week.

The CSE All-Share index closed up 3.2% at 7,754.62. The markets were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he would appoint a new prime minister and cabinet this week, after his elder brother and former premier Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following deadly violence in the country.

The president’s statement followed comments from Sri Lanka’s central bank governor that he would quit within weeks unless political stability was restored.

Sri Lanka shares snap three-day losing streak, end 1.2% higher

The World Bank has promised financial aid to help the island nation overcome its economic crisis. Sri Lanka has also appealed to multiple countries and multilateral organisations for bridge financing until it gets aid from the International Monetary Fund.

The equity market turnover was 1.19 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.26 million) on Thursday.

Trading volume rose to 59.3 million shares, from 47.7 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, selling shares worth 71.34 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, picking up 1.17 billion rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.

World Bank Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan stock Sri Lankan GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher on boost from industrial sector

FIA to withdraw prosecution in Shehbaz, Hamza money laundering cases

President Alvi urges CJP to form commission on 'regime change conspiracy'

Saudi Aramco becomes world's most valuable company

KSE-100 records marginal gain in roller-coaster session

If I want, PTI cannot bring even 20 people to Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

Pre-Series A round: MedznMore raises over $11.5 mn

Foreign minister Bilawal to visit US on May 17: FO

India tax authority froze $478 million of Xiaomi funds in February: sources, document

Pakistan, China agree to carry forward traditional friendship: Zhao Lijian

North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after reporting COVID outbreak

Read more stories