May 12, 2022
Pakistan

Pakistan, China agree to carry forward traditional friendship: Zhao Lijian

  • Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman says both countries will not allow any force to sabotage the friendship
BR Web Desk | APP 12 May, 2022

Pakistan and China have agreed to carry forward their traditional friendship and decided that both countries will never allow any force to sabotage the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday.

Referring to the virtual meeting of State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the two foreign ministers developed a consensus on deepening the all-whether strategic cooperative partnerships and political cooperation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal lauds China’s Global Development Initiative

He informed that the two foreign ministers exchanged views on further strengthening the safeguarding of safety for Chinese citizens and institutions in Pakistan. “It is also the first official bilateral meeting after Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was sworn in,” he added.

Lijian said the idea of "friendship with China" remains a shared consensus in Pakistan, adding this approach transcends all political differences.

He said the foreign minister of Pakistan, during his meeting with State Councillor Wang Yi, reiterated that the China-Pakistan friendship remained the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, adding that deepening this friendship was a strategic priority for Pakistan.

Lijian remarked that China and Pakistan would deepen bilateral strategic ties by enhancing cooperation in various fields.

He said China was ready to synergize the development strategy with Pakistan to support Pakistan's efforts in upholding economic and financial stability.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal appreciated China's initiative to launch Global Development Initiative (GDI) and termed it a useful platform to accelerate and coordinate efforts for implementing the globally agreed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to further strengthen its all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China, including through the rapid implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



