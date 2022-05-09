Foreign Minister Bilawal lauds China’s Global Development Initiative

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday appreciated China's initiative to launch Global Development Initiative (GDI) and termed it a useful platform to accelerate and coordinate efforts for implementing the globally agreed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a meeting of the Group of Friends of the GDI, held in a virtual format in New York, he urged the participants to address the challenges faced by the developing world and support emergency actions to increase cooperation in public health and vaccine equity, ensure food security, enhance energy production, promote global green economy, stimulate trade and industrialization, and eliminate the digital divide.

Recalling the multiple crises posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and geo-political developments, with disproportionate and devastating impacts on the Global South, the foreign minister expressed deep concern over the reversal of progress in the implementation of SDGs.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to further strengthen its all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China, including through the rapid implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He said Pakistan will continue its efforts to enhance cooperation with China through CPEC to advance its national implementation of SDGs, in addition to participating actively in the work of the GDI Group of Friends to promote the common aspiration of a peaceful, prosperous, and shared future for all mankind.

The foreign minister, noting that the multiple crises have enlarged the gap in financing for development, called upon the international community to mobilize adequate resources for SDGs and fulfill the commitment of providing at least $100 billion annually in climate finance.

In January last year, China launched a Group of Friends of GDI in New York - which was joined by Pakistan and more than 50 other countries - as informal cooperation and coordination mechanism for strengthening policy dialogue, sharing best practices, and promoting practical cooperation on realizing the SDGs to advance the objectives of GDI.