BERLIN: The BMW Group has largely secured its energy and raw material needs for 2022, its Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said on Wednesday, but rising raw material prices could still weigh on results.

BMW, Mercedes-Benz to sell car-sharing joint venture to Stellantis

This has been achieved both through methods such as hedging on the financial market, and energy efficiency adaptations in production, Peter said, speaking at the carmaker’s annual general meeting for shareholders.