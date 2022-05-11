ANL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.28%)
Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan

Recorder Report Updated 11 May, 2022

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday hit an all-time high in the local market, traders said. Gold reached a record high of Rs134,400 per tola, up by Rs1,400. The previous high in gold prices was Rs134,300 per tola on April 7, 2022.

Prices of the precious metal per-10 grams also soared to Rs115,226, up by Rs1,200.

In the global market, gold prices were quoted at $1,863 per ounce.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs1,500 per tola and Rs1,286 per 10 grams, traders said.

