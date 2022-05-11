ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
PIDE, IRS sign MoU

Recorder Report 11 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Tuesday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming at collaborating in researching foreign policy issues and regional economic trends.

PIDE was represented by Vice-Chancellor, Dr Nadeemul Haque and President IRS, Ambassador Nadeem Riaz, formerly Pakistan’s envoy to Italy.

The wide-ranging document covers areas of mutual interest between both institutions. Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor, PIDE, stressed the need to understand Pakistan’s regional strategic and economic challenges.

PIDE and IRS were well-positioned, he continued, to adders address these challenges Nadeem Riaz echoed the Vice-Chancellor’s sentiments.

The MoU with PIDE would give IRS an edge when analyzing and researching foreign policy issues and regional economic trends. Geo-strategy and economics go hand in hand and require scrutiny.

