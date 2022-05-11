ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Judiciary-like powers’ IHC issues notice to ECP

Terence J Sigamony 11 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a petition moved against judiciary-like powers given to the commission.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday heard the petition filed by Advocate Daniyal Khokhar through a senior lawyer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan.

The IHC bench also issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to assist the court in this matter and deferred the hearing for two weeks.

The petitioner has challenged sections 4, 9, and 10 of the Election Act, 2017, seeking the annulment of judiciary like powers given to the commission while the petitioner also requested the court to restrain the ECP from exercising its judicial powers till the final decision of the petition.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel prayed that the power of the ECP to punish and issue orders for contempt should be declared null and void. He adopted the stance that there are five constitutional high courts and the Supreme Court in the country and in presence of these courts, no other state institution could be equal to the constitutional courts.

He requested the court, sections 4, 9, and 10 of the ECP Act 2017 should be declared null and void.

The IHC chief justice said that the Supreme Court has interpreted the ECP’s powers in a recent decision. He added that a two-member bench of the apex court has said that the Election Commission is not a court but it can exercise its powers. He also directed the counsel to assist the court that how the petitioner is an affected party in this regard.

In the petition, Khokhar also urged the court to abolish the provisions which allowed the commission to punish contempt and issue directions. He requested the court to seek the details of salaries and benefits of the commission’s employees, and if they were found to be equal to the constitutional courts, they should be declared illegal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Islamabad High Court ECP AGP Daniyal Khokhar

Comments

1000 characters

‘Judiciary-like powers’ IHC issues notice to ECP

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Withholding tax on profits: SHC bars banks/tax dept from making deductions

Gold prices hit all-time high

PM okays posting of 15 new T&I officers

Read more stories