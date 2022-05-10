ANL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
AVN 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.51%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
FFL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.99%)
GGL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.26%)
GTECH 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.88%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-3.79%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.67%)
PTC 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 28.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.53%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.11%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.32%)
TRG 75.67 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (3.59%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
YOUW 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
BR100 4,299 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 15,093 Increased By 37.6 (0.25%)
KSE100 43,357 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 16,479 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction

Reuters 10 May, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

May 10 (Reuters) - Pop artist Andy Warhol's famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at auction on Monday, a record for a work by an American artist sold at auction.

"Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her death in 1962 and has since become one of pop art's best-known pieces.

Held in the collection of Swiss art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann, it was sold by Christie's at an auction in New York. Pre-sale estimates had reached as high as $200 million.

The painting sold for a hammer price of $170 million Added fees gave it a final price of $195 million.

The sale broke the previous record for an American artwork at auction of $110.5 million set in 2017 for a 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

"'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' is the absolute pinnacle of American Pop," Alex Rotter, chairman of 20th and 21st Century art at Christie's, said in a statement announcing the auction. "The painting transcends the genre of portraiture, superseding 20th century art and culture."

The painting is built on a promotional photo of Monroe from the 1953 film 'Niagara,' screened with bright colors over her eyes, hair and lips.

Its title refers to an incident in which a woman shot at a stack of four Marilyn portraits in Warhol's studio with a pistol, although "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" was not struck by a bullet.

Monroe was one of Hollywood's best-known stars before her death of an overdose at her home in Los Angeles on Aug. 4, 1962.

Warhol died in 1987.

Christie's Andy Warhol Marilyn Monroe

Comments

1000 characters

Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction

Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

Power tariffs to rise for now: govt

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Awn Chaudhry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Pakistan sends another relief consignment to flood-affected Afghans

Systems Limited eyes acquisition of NdcTech

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Read more stories